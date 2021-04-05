STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ULFA releases second abducted Quippo employee from Bihar

The Assam Rifles found Ram Kumar at Longwa village in the Mon district of Nagaland on Monday.

Published: 05th April 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Paresh_Baruah

Ulfa chief Paresh Baruah. (Photo | PTI/ File)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has released the second abducted employee of New Delhi-based oil exploration firm Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure.

The Assam Rifles found Ram Kumar at Longwa village in the Mon district of Nagaland on Monday.

“The Assam Rifles found him this morning and handed him over to Tizit police. He will be handed over to Assam Police following formalities,” Mon District Magistrate, Thavaseelan K said.

On December 21 last year, the ULFA had abducted Kumar and another employee of the firm, Pranab Kumar Gogoi, from their workplace in Arunachal’s Diyun and apparently, taken them to Myanmar where the outfit operates from.

Gogoi was released on Saturday in the Changlang district of Arunachal. He was engaged as the drilling superintendent while Kumar, who hails from Khagaria in Bihar, was the radio operator.

Earlier, the ULFA had demanded Rs 20 crore from Quippo and set February 16 as the deadline for payment of ransom.

Once, the outfit threatened to take the “ultimate step” against the duo when the firm refused to pay the ransom. After facing a backlash for the threat, it then set a new condition -- the firm would have to create 5,000 jobs for the Assamese youth.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ULFA Paresh Baruah Quippo Oil and Gas Assam Rifles Nagaland
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp