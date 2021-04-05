ULFA releases second abducted Quippo employee from Bihar

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has released the second abducted employee of New Delhi-based oil exploration firm Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure.

The Assam Rifles found Ram Kumar at Longwa village in the Mon district of Nagaland on Monday.

“The Assam Rifles found him this morning and handed him over to Tizit police. He will be handed over to Assam Police following formalities,” Mon District Magistrate, Thavaseelan K said.

On December 21 last year, the ULFA had abducted Kumar and another employee of the firm, Pranab Kumar Gogoi, from their workplace in Arunachal’s Diyun and apparently, taken them to Myanmar where the outfit operates from.

Gogoi was released on Saturday in the Changlang district of Arunachal. He was engaged as the drilling superintendent while Kumar, who hails from Khagaria in Bihar, was the radio operator.

Earlier, the ULFA had demanded Rs 20 crore from Quippo and set February 16 as the deadline for payment of ransom.

Once, the outfit threatened to take the “ultimate step” against the duo when the firm refused to pay the ransom. After facing a backlash for the threat, it then set a new condition -- the firm would have to create 5,000 jobs for the Assamese youth.

