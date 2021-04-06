STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Employees of IndiGo subsidiary go on strike in Goa; flights slightly delayed

The airline has not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last one year, IndiGo further said.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A section of employees of IndiGo subsidiary Agile went on a strike on Tuesday in Goa demanding an immediate pay increment, causing the airline's flights to be slightly delayed.

In response to this, the airline issued a statement saying, "Employees of Agile, a 100 per cent subsidiary company of IndiGo, have always received their salaries on time."

The airline has not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last one year, it further said, adding, "Despite this, a small section of them in Goa have caused disruption at work, asking for an immediate increment, while it has been promised to be included in the salary for April 2021."

Flights are operating as scheduled with a slight delay, IndiGo said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working towards getting reinforcements to ensure a continued hassle-free and on-time travel experience for our passengers," it added.

Indian airlines have been badly hit by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.

Majority of them, including IndiGo, last year took drastic measures like pay cuts and firing of employees to reduce costs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo Agile
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp