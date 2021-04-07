Five children, seven teachers test Covid-19 positive in Dehradun's Doon School

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Five students and seven teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Doon school in Uttrakhand's Dehradun.

District Magistrate, Dehradun Ashish Srivastav confirmed the above details and informed that the administration is taking precautionary steps to tackle the situation in the school.

"As per the instructions issued by the government, Doon School is ensuring compliance with all necessary steps and protective measures. The school had implemented its action plan for all its students, teachers, staff under the care of the residential doctor to prevent the pandemic spread," the official said.

The district magistrate said that all staff members and students will undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. "Those who tested positive have been quarantined and are adhering to the government guidelines. Contact tracing of those who came in contact with them has been initiated," he added.

Uttarakhand reported 791 new Covid-19 positive cases including 303 cases in Dehradun and 185 cases in Haridwar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,602.