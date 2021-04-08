STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambani bomb scare case: Suspended cop Sachin Waze taken to Mumbai hospital for check-up

Sachin Waze was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Published: 08th April 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of police officer Sachin Waze being taken to court in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the government-run J J Hospital here for a medical check-up, an official said.

Waze (49) was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA took him to the hospital around Thursday noon, the official said.

Hospital sources later said Waze was examined and then sent back.

"Report given to authorities concerned," a source said.

This was second time that Waze was taken for the medical-check up to the J J Hospital since his arrest.

Waze in a letter on Wednesday claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from some contractors in Mumbai.

Parab, a Shiv Sena leader, has rubbished Waze's claim.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, resigned as home minister on Monday after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The special NIA court here on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

