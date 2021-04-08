Ladakh standoff: 11th Corps Commanders meet in Chushul on Friday

Pushkar Banakar and Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the latest meeting between the Corps Commanders of India and China is fixed for Friday, the forces hope for a positive outcome.

Indian Army’s 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Major General Lin Liu, Commander of South Xinjian Military District, on Friday in Chushul which is on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control.

Meanwhile, China on Thursday said that India’s proposal of restoring status quo ante of April 2020 in Eastern Ladakh may come up for discussion when the representatives of the two countries meet in the future.



“There may be discussions on India’s proposal of restoring status quo ante of April 2020 in future meetings. As for the specific date for the upcoming talks, I have no information,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.



Zhao also denied that there has been any delay in holding talks to discuss disengagement from remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “There is no delayed meeting as you cited. I want to stress that the merits of the situation at the India-China border are very clear and the responsibility does not rest with the Chinese side,” he said.



Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India would like disengagement in remaining areas of friction. “This will provide us the atmosphere of improving bilateral ties,” he said.

The previous talk was held on 19 February at Moldo, the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, but there was no outcome. It was held immediately after the disengagement. The disengagement was completed on the North and South banks of Pangong Tso as an agreement was reached between India and China as per which Chinese troops relocated to the east of Finger 8 and the Indian Army troops based at Dhan Singh Thapa post close to Finger 4 on the north bank of the lake.



It was confirmed that both sides had moved back their armoured vehicles which were as close as 50 metres from each other at some places. Also, the two sides brought down the fortifications and defences made during the stand-off. Also, artillery guns and structures were brought down from the North Bank of the Pangong Tso.



The major announcement of an agreement on a “phased, coordinated and verified manner” disengagement of the forces from standoff position at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh came on February 11 as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the development in the Rajya Sabha.



Indian and Chinese military began disengagement at Pangong on February 10. As announced, it was to restore the situation that was before the commencement of the standoff last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed the Rajya House.

“It has also been agreed to have a temporary moratorium on military activities by both sides in the North Bank, including patrolling to the traditional areas. Patrolling will be resumed only when both sides reach an agreement in diplomatic and military talks that would be held subsequently,” the Defence Minister had said



The standoff remains at Depsang, Gogra, Hotspring, and in the Charding Ninglung Nallah (CNN) track junction in the Demchok sector. "The stress remains to sort out things in Depsang, Gogra and Hot Spring." told the Army officer quoted earlier.



The standoff in the Eastern Ladakh started in the first week of May month last year from Finger 4 as the Chinese and Indian troops had clashed. Subsequently, it had spread to several standoff points along the LAC in the North and South banks of the Pangong Tso.