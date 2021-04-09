Covid surge: Only 50% staff in all offices in Lucknow and three more hotspot districts in UP

By Express News Service

LUCNOW: In the wake of the big surge in active cases of COVID -19 in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has passed an order asking public and private offices to call only 50% of employees to work till April 30 in four districts including Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur Nagar on Friday.

The order says that only 50% working strength in the offices will be allowed at any given time and the rest of the staff will have to work from home to break the COVID-19 infection chain.

Notably, the order has been passed in the four districts that have been contributing around 50 per cent cases of active cases in the state daily.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Health Amit Mohan Prasad, said the state will observe Tikakaran Utsav from April 11 to April 14 in keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s suggestion.

Under this move, the teams of health workers will visit government and private offices and vaccinate people above 45 years of age in each district.

Moreover, the state government has also issued directives to establish COVID help desk at different levels in both private and public sector offices.

