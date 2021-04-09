STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid surge: Only 50% staff in all offices in Lucknow and three more hotspot districts in UP

The order says that only 50% working strength in the offices will be allowed at any given time and the rest of the staff will work from home to break the COVID-19 infection chain.

Published: 09th April 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Lucknow

Nagrik Suraksha Sangathan volunteers paint a graffiti on a road to create awareness on coronavirus in Lucknow (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCNOW: In the wake of the big surge in active cases of COVID -19 in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has passed an order asking public and private offices to call only 50% of employees to work till April 30 in four districts including Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Kanpur Nagar on Friday.

The order says that only 50% working strength in the offices will be allowed at any given time and the rest of the staff will have to work from home to break the COVID-19 infection chain.

Notably, the order has been passed in the four districts that have been contributing around 50 per cent cases of active cases in the state daily.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Health Amit Mohan Prasad, said the state will observe Tikakaran Utsav from April 11 to April 14 in keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s suggestion.

Under this move, the teams of health workers will visit government and private offices and vaccinate people above 45 years of age in each district. 

Moreover, the state government has also issued directives to establish COVID help desk at different levels in both private and public sector offices.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP COVID situation UP coronavirus situation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp