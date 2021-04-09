US Navy breaches global law, conducts 'operation' in Indian EEZ without nod

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a surprising move, the US Navy conducted a ‘navigation operation’ within Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) without any intimation to India. As per sources, the issue is being examined.

The US 7th Fleet officially admitted the violation, saying, “On April 7, 2021 (local time) USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law.”

The Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs) was carried out on April 7.

Adding further, the US 7th Fleet statement termed India’s claims on EEZ as inconsistent. “India requires prior consent for military exercises or maneuvers in its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, a claim inconsistent with international law.”

As per sources, simple transit is permitted to all countries but, as per the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea, no military operation or economic activity is permitted with the permission of the littoral nation.

While India ratified the UNCLOS in 1982, the US is not a signatory.

Admiral Arun Prakash, former Indian navy Chief termed it ironical, for, he said, the 7th Fleet not only carried out FONO but publicised it too.

Admiral Prakash tweeted: "There is irony here. While India ratified the UN Law of the Seas in 1995, the US has failed to do it so far. For the 7th Fleet to carry out FoN missions in Indian EEZ in violation of our domestic law is bad enough. But publicising it? USN please switch on IFF (Identification, friend or foe)!"

India is examining the event. "We have to examine it from the view of the intent and its future implications," a source said.

Sources pointed to the US 7th Fleet Statement where it said that "This freedom of navigation operation ('FONOP') upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims."

Stating on the operations the Fleet said, "US Forces operate in the Indo-Pacific region on a daily basis. All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows."

Speaking on the operation, the fleet said it plans to continue them in the future. "We conduct routine and regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), as we have done in the past and will continue to in the future. FONOPs are not about one country, nor are they about making political statements," the 7th Fleet said.