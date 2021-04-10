STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
76.16 per cent turnout in fourth phase of elections in West Bengal

The highest turnout of 79.73 per cent was registered in Cooch Behar district, followed by 76.2 per cent polling in Hoogly.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

ITBP

ITBP personnel stands guard during fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Hoogly. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 76.16 per cent till 5.00 pm during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday in 44 assembly constituencies spread across five districts, a senior official in the CEO's office said.

The highest turnout of 79.73 per cent was registered in Cooch Behar district, followed by 76.2 per cent polling in Hoogly.

In South 24 Parganas it was 75.49 per cent, while in Howrah it was 75.03 per cent and in Alipurduar 73.65 per cent, he said.

Polling was held from 7 am to 6.30 pm in 15,940 polling nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly district.

West Bengal had registered 84.13 per cent voting in the first, 86.11 per cent in the second and 84.61 per cent in the third phase of polling, data by the CEO's office said.

The result of the 44 seats will be declared along with 250 others of the state on May 2.

