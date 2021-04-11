STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambani bomb scare case: NIA produces Sachin Waze's aid Riyaz Kazi before court

Police officer Riyaz Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Sachin Waze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

Published: 11th April 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Riyaz Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Waze and produced him before a holiday court in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

As per sources, the ex-CIU officer Qazi faces charges of destroying important evidence.

Kazi was transferred out of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier in March. Sources said that Kazi destroyed vital evidence related to the case such as a fake number plate and, Digital

ALSO READ | Param Bir vs Anil Deshmukh: Former Maharashtra Home Minister's assistants called for questionin

Video Recorder (DVR) of the Society of Sachin Waze's residence. He was seen in several garages where he got fake number plates made and later confiscated the DVRs from all the garages and destroyed them.

Earlier, on Friday, the NIA had recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with the above-mentioned case.

Waze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case, was sent to NIA custody till March 25.

On Friday Waze was produced before a special NIA court that sent him to judicial custody till April 23 in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 and Mansukh Hiren death case.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambani Bomb Scare Case Sachin Waze Riyaz Kazi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp