Lockdown to relief package: Uddhav Thackeray reviews COVID situation with task force in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday insisted on sticking on with the eight day lockdown even as the task force recommended the 14 days lockdown.

Thackeray said that after the eight days lockdown, it can be extended further if it is yielding a positive result. However, the task force said that they should impose the 14 days lockdown so that the administration and local authorities will get enough time to start the jumbo Covid cure centres and extend other facilities. Final decision will be taken soon.

The meeting with the task force was called to review the present pandemic situation. In the meeting, he was informed that there are 12 districts with no beds available at present for the COVID-19 patients while 75 per cent of ICU and 40 per cent oxygen beds are presently occupied by the patients across the state.

Besides, out of 1200 metric tonne of oxygen productions, 980 metric tonne is used for health purpose.

In the meeting, the task force also suggested that the 95 per cent of positive asymptomatic patients with mild symptoms can be cured at home only, which will reduce the burden on the hospitals and health services.

It was also decided that in the Nandurbar district the isolation the centre will be started in railway compartments and the state government will also speak with the railway ministry in this regard.

It was also discussed that before announcing the lockdown, the poor and needy whose life depends on daily work should be compensated by announcing a relief package.

Thackeray will have again meeting with the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also finance minister, decide the package and other financial relief measures during the lockdown.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is consulting each and every department and their opinions are also considered. He was involved in every meeting so that the lockdown is not harsh and crumble the wheel of the economy. The task force also suggested that the indiscriminate use of Remdesivir should be stopped.

