STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown to relief package: Uddhav Thackeray reviews COVID situation with task force in Maharashtra

In the meeting, he was informed that there are 12 districts with no beds available at present for the COVID-19 patients.

Published: 11th April 2021 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday insisted on sticking on with the eight day lockdown even as the task force recommended the 14 days lockdown. 

Thackeray said that after the eight days lockdown, it can be extended further if it is yielding a positive result. However, the task force said that they should impose the 14 days lockdown so that the administration and local authorities will get enough time to start the jumbo Covid cure centres and extend other facilities. Final decision will be taken soon.

The meeting with the task force was called to review the present pandemic situation. In the meeting, he was informed that there are 12 districts with no beds available at present for the COVID-19 patients while 75 per cent of ICU and 40 per cent oxygen beds are presently occupied by the patients across the state.

Besides, out of 1200 metric tonne of oxygen productions, 980 metric tonne is used for health purpose.

ALSO READ: COVID appropriate behaviour not being followed in 50 most-affected districts in 3 states, says Government

In the meeting, the task force also suggested that the 95 per cent of positive asymptomatic patients with mild symptoms can be cured at home only, which will reduce the burden on the hospitals and health services.

It was also decided that in the Nandurbar district the isolation the centre will be started in railway compartments and the state government will also speak with the railway ministry in this regard.

It was also discussed that before announcing the lockdown, the poor and needy whose life depends on daily work should be compensated by announcing a relief package. 

Thackeray will have again meeting with the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also finance minister, decide the package and other financial relief measures during the lockdown.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is consulting each and every department and their opinions are also considered. He was involved in every meeting so that the lockdown is not harsh and crumble the wheel of the economy. The task force also suggested that the indiscriminate use of Remdesivir should be stopped.

Key Numbers

  • Oxygen: 1200 MT generated, 980 MT used daily in Maharashtra
  • 75 per cent ICU beds occupied presently
  • 40 per cent oxygen beds occupied
  • No bed available at 12 districts of Maharashtra
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray second wave lockdown coronavirus daily covid cases
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp