MP sees highest one-day rise of 5,939 COVID-19 cases, 24 die; Indore's health infrastructure stretched

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 5,939 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise in a single day, taking the tally to 3,38,145 while 24 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,184, the state health department said.

Since the beginning of April, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 42,634 new infections and 198 fatalities.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 35,316 active cases.

A total of 3,306 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,645, the department said.

With 919 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 78,511 while that of Bhopal rose to 58,127 with the addition of 793 infections.

Indore reported five more deaths taking the toll in the district to 999 while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 646 with one death, officials said.

Indore is now left with 7,713 active cases while Bhopal has 5,234 such cases.

With 39,288 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 67.43 lakh, the department said.

Meanwhile, Pitambara Peeth, a prominent Hindu shrine located in MP's Datia town, has decided to shut the temple till further decision.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,38,145, new cases 5,939, death toll 4,184, recovered 2,98,645, active cases 35,316, number of tests so far 67,43,222.

Meanwhile, a surge in coronavirus cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub and the district worst hit by the outbreak, has impacted its health infrastructure, leading to kin of patients uploading videos and messages on social media about shortage of beds and key medicines like Remdesivir.

Indore, with a population of 35 lakh, witnessed a record spike of 919 cases in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate (number of detections per 100 tests) climbing to 14.5 per cent.

The district's caseload is 78,511, including 999 deaths.

Indore District Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Satya on Sunday said patient influx into local hospitals was very high, adding that 70 per cent of the 6,800 beds earmarked for the outbreak were occupied.

He said Remdesivir consignments were coming in at present and their distribution was taking place as per guidelines, though he admitted that supply was a problem, which should hopefully end soon.

"Doctors have been told to give Remdesivir injections only to those who absolutely need it," Satya said.

Sources said getting beds in reputed private hospitals was becoming tough as the spike gets more severe with every passing day.

Officials claimed the problem was getting magnified as people from other districts were also coming to Indore for treatment.