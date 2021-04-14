STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parties doing politics in name of BR Ambedkar, only BSP 'can fulfil his dreams': Mayawati

Taking a jibe at rival parties, Mayawati said political parties have penned history as per their own whims to instigate the people and for their vested interests.

Published: 14th April 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused rival political parties of indulging in politics in the name of B R Ambedkar, and asserted that only the BSP can fulfil his dreams.

In a statement issued here, Mayawati said that despite tremendous respect for Ambedkar in the country, he was not honoured with the Bharat Ratna for long, and for this "heinous crime", the Congress party can never be forgiven.

"It was eventually because of the BSP's strong efforts that in 1990, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna," Mayawati said.

Taking a jibe at rival parties, Mayawati said political parties have penned history as per their own whims to instigate the people and for their vested interests, while the BSP, which was in power for four times, has made history by undertaking public welfare.

The former UP chief minister also said that most of the public welfare schemes, which are running in the state and in the country, and which have been cited to seek votes, were started during the BSP government, and implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSP Mayawati Ambedkar Jayanti BR Ambedkar
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp