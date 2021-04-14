Parties doing politics in name of BR Ambedkar, only BSP 'can fulfil his dreams': Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused rival political parties of indulging in politics in the name of B R Ambedkar, and asserted that only the BSP can fulfil his dreams.

In a statement issued here, Mayawati said that despite tremendous respect for Ambedkar in the country, he was not honoured with the Bharat Ratna for long, and for this "heinous crime", the Congress party can never be forgiven.

"It was eventually because of the BSP's strong efforts that in 1990, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna," Mayawati said.

Taking a jibe at rival parties, Mayawati said political parties have penned history as per their own whims to instigate the people and for their vested interests, while the BSP, which was in power for four times, has made history by undertaking public welfare.

The former UP chief minister also said that most of the public welfare schemes, which are running in the state and in the country, and which have been cited to seek votes, were started during the BSP government, and implemented in Uttar Pradesh.