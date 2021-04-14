STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PDS shops in Chhattisgarh forced to close down, foodgrain supply to 6.7 million beneficiaries disrupted

Officials say that the PDS shops will not be allowed to open till the Covid situation improves in the state.

Published: 14th April 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amid the worrying resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh with locking down of 21 out of the 28 districts, the routine food grain supply to 67.25 lakh families registered as beneficiaries got hampered as the public distribution system (PDS) shops remained closed.

There are 12350 fair price shops in the urban and rural areas operating under Chhattisgarh's universal PDS catering to 58 lakh below poverty line (BPL) and over 9 lakh above poverty line (APL) categories. Every resident of the state is entitled to procuring subsidised food grains through the ration cards.

Officials say that the PDS shops will not be allowed to open till the Covid situation improves in the state.

“The decision to close down all fair price shops was taken owing to the steep rise in coronavirus infections in the state. However, we will work out an action plan to organise the distribution of ration to the beneficiaries. In case of immediate need of food grains, the beneficiary can call a dedicated control room centre,” said Amarjeet Bhagat, the state food minister.

