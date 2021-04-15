Haryana cancels class 10 board exams, postpones class 12 exams due to COVID-19

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Thursday cancelled the class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board of school education and decided to postpone the exams of class 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The state government's decision came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the class 10 exam and postponed the class 12 examination due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Notably, coronavirus cases in Haryana have also registered a sharp increase in recent days.

After CBSE's decision, we have also decided to cancel the class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education, keeping in view the present COVID-19 situation.

We have also decided to postpone the board exams of class 12, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

He said the result of class 10 will be declared on the basis of internal assessment of students.

The state board exams were to start later this month and continue till mid-May.

Meanwhile, it is for the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it.

Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases.

