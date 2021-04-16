STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: 15-day-old infant dies of COVID-19 at Surat hospital

The infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease, said Dinesh Navadiya, the trustee of Diamond Hospital said.

Published: 16th April 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 15-day-old baby girl, who was born to a COVID-19 patient, succumbed to the infection at a hospital in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said on Friday.

The infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease, said Dinesh Navadiya, the trustee of Diamond Hospital said.

While the child's mother was shifted to another hospital, the newborn was under intensive treatment and was also administered remdesivir injection when her condition started deteriorating, he said.

The baby, who was on ventilator support, breathed her last on Thursday night, Navadiya said.

Former mayor of Surat Dr Jagdish Patel, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, donated his blood plasma for the infant's treatment, it was stated.

"Our doctors tried their best to save the newborn. As per our knowledge, she was one of the youngest victims of coronavirus in Gujarat," Navadiya said.

On Wednesday, a 14-day-old boy from adjoining Tapi district, who had contracted the infection, died at Surat's new civil hospital.

According to doctors, unlike the first wave witnessed last year, more children are getting infected with coronavirus this time around.

"The infection rate of the new strain is higher than the previous strain.

Hence, even children are contracting the disease this time, as the earning members of a household get infected first and then pass the virus on to other members of the family," Ahmedabad-based paediatrician, Dr Nishchal Bhatt said.

Surat city on Thursday registered 1,551 COVID-19 cases and 26 casualties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Surat COVID 19
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp