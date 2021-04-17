STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC issue notice to Trinamool leader Sujata Mondal Khan over comments on scheduled castes

The notice said that she should also explain why her status as 'star campaigner' should not be withdrawn.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

Trinamool leader Sujata Mondal Khan. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to Trinamool Congress leader Sujata Mondal Khan for her alleged comments on scheduled castes and gave her 24 hours to make her stand clear.

The notice said that she should also explain why her status as 'star campaigner' should not be withdrawn.

The BJP had moved the poll panel with a complaint against Khan, it said.

According to a portion of her remarks reproduced in the notice, the TMC leader had reportedly said that "as there is a scarcity of resources in the schedule caste families, no matter how much, Mamata Bandyopadhyay has helped them, the scarcity will not go".

"As there a is a saying, some are actually beggars and others are beggars by nature. the schedule castes here are beggars by nature, and in spite of Mamata Bandyopadhyay (CM Mamata Banerjee) helping them so much, still they have been sold to BJP at a petty amount and are now torturing us," according to Khan's remarks reproduced in the notice The notice said the poll panel has found her remarks violative of the model code and provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Sujata Mondal Khan Trinamool Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp