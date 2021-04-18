STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Trinamool MLA alleges bombs hurled by BJP-backed goons in North 24 Parganas

According to TMC workers, BJP miscreants hurdled bombs on BT Road in Panihati after the polling for the fifth phase ended on Saturday.

Published: 18th April 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress supporters take out a motorcycle rally during a campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls, at Gargaria in Birbhum district. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NORTH 24 PARGANAS: TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh has alleged that miscreants backed by the BJP hurdled bombs in the Panihati area on Saturday night.

According to TMC workers, BJP miscreants hurdled bombs on BT Road in Panihati after the polling for the fifth phase ended on Saturday. The miscreants threw the bombs from running vehicles and fled immediately.

"BJP is trying to create unrest in the area. They (BJP) hurdled bombs to panic people. The BJP goons came from Bhatpara, Kamarhati and Titagarh. People cannot tolerate this kind of violence," TMC MLA from Panihati Assembly Nirmal Ghosh told ANI.

However, the local BJP workers denied the allegations.

Police reached the spot after the information. The investigation is underway.

In another incident, BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers in the Madhyamgram area on Saturday night after the conclusion of polls. Four BJP workers sustained serious injuries in the incident.

"Raj Kumar Ghosh sustained critical injuries. Initially, he was taken to Madhyamgram Rural Hospital but later referred to Barasat State General Hospital. The other injured are admitted to Madhyamgram Rural Hospital," a BJP worker told ANI.

The polling in the Panihati and Madhyamgram assembly constituencies were held on Saturday during the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

The state has a history of violence during elections. Keeping this in mind, the Election Commission has been conducting this year's assembly polls in eight phases.

The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmal Ghosh Trinamool BJP Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls Bengal Elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp