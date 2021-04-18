Gujarat sees record 9,541 COVID-19 cases; 97 deaths also single-day peak

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported a record 9,541 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,94,229, and 97 deaths, also a single-day fatality peak, while 3,783 people were discharged post recovery, an official said on Saturday.

The state's toll stands at 5,267, and the recovery count is 3,33,564, or 84.61 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 55,398 active cases, including 304 on ventilator support, he said.

"Of the deaths, 26 took place in Surat, followed by 25 in Ahmedabad, 10 in Rajkot, eight in Vadodara, six in Surendranagar, four each in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, three in Morbi, two each in Banaskantha and Mehsana, and one each in Bharuch, Botad, Dang, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, Panchmahal and Sabarkantha," he said.

"Ahmedabad city registered 3,241 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, followed by 1,720 in Surat city, 435 in Surat district, 412 in Rajkot city, 369 in Vadodara city, 262 in Mehsana, 235 in Bharuch, 210 in Vadodara district, 194 in Jamnagar city and 178 in Banaskantha," the official added.

A state government release said 88.08 lakh people have so far been given the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 13,61 lakh have also got the second dose.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 67 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while 26 people recovered, leaving the Union Territory with 915 active cases.

An official said the UT has a caseload of 4,714, including four deaths, and 3,795 have recovered.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,94,229, new cases 9,541, deaths 5,267, discharged 3,33,564 active cases 49,737 and people tested so far - figures not released.

To break the chain of coronavirus transmission, markets and shops in many cities of Gujarat remained shut on Saturday, honouring a call of "voluntary lockdown" given by local authorities and industry associations.

Following the appeal made by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, three major diamond trading markets - Mahidharpura, Mini Bazaar and Choksi Bazaar - and over 65,000 retail and wholesale textile shops in Surat city remained shut during the day.

In a statement on Friday, the industry body had urged shopkeepers to keep their establishments shut over the weekend.

"The situation is getting worse with every passing day due to coronavirus. While the government is doing its bit, we must also play our role to break the chain of infections. Hence, shopkeepers have decided to shut their establishments for two days," said Mihir Patel, a shop owner of Surat.

Honouring similar appeals, main markets in Navsari, Rajula, Himmatnagar, Botad, Barvala, Jamjodhpur, Waghodia, Ankleshwar GIDC, Patan and Radhanpur towns remained shut during the day.

Joining the call, majority of shops in Rajkot's famous Soni Bazaar also remained shut during the day.

In Ahmedabad, bullion traders and jewellers of Manek Chowk area, one of the most crowded markets in the city, also joined the two-day shutdown.

Majority of the shops in Kalupur and Madhavpura area of the old city area also remained shut during the day.