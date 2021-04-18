West Bengal polls 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee warns CAPF of legal consequences after election

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned central force personnel deployed in West Bengal on poll duty that they would face legal consequences for their acts and high-handedness at the behest of the BJP after the elections.

Claiming the TMC would come to power for the third consecutive term in Bengal, Mamata said the BJP leaders would not be there after the elections and the central force personnel, who are accused of working for the saffron camp, would have to come here to comply with the legal formalities against them.

While addressing a rally at Gaighata in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, Mamata, who has been coming down heavily on the central forces since the election started and which has only become intense after the Cooch Behar firing, said, "Do not act and show your atrocities and highhandedness at the behest of the BJP. After the election BJP leaders will not be beside you. After coming to power, we will pursue all incidents of your high-handedness. You will have to come here repeatedly to face legal consequences."

Referring to the firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, in which four persons were gunned down, the West Bengal chief minister said, "An FIR has been registered in this incident. We have identified the company of the central force that opened fire. Legal formalities will be initiated after the election. Do not show your high-handedness in the coming phases of the election."

In a recent rally, Mamata showed a piece of paper and claimed she collected the names of the CISF personnel who had pulled the trigger in Cooch Behar.

Earlier, Election Commission banned the firebrand politician from poll campaigns for 24 hours for her statement in a public rally asking women electorates to gherao central force personnel.

When Mamata never missed an opportunity to mention Cooch Behar firing in her speeches since the incident took place, the BJP’s high-command, too, is citing the same episode to hit out at Mamata on the issue of instigating the electorates of a particular community. BJP’s attack has become more intense after the party released an audio tape in which Mamata is purportedly heard asking TMC’s Sitalkuchi candidate to keep the bodies of the victim as she would lead a rally with it.

Echoing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Mamata’s "plan" to take out a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing deceased, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused her of playing politics over the death of four persons.

"The incident was a fall out her instigation. Now she is doing politics over the dead bodies of four," said Shah in a rally at purbasthali, East Burdwan, claiming the BJP already secured victory in 122 Assembly constituencies out 180 where polls were conducted till fifth phase.