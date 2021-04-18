STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal polls 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee warns CAPF of legal consequences after election

Mamata said the BJP leaders would not be there after the elections and the central force personnel, who are accused of working for the saffron camp.

Published: 18th April 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

mamata trinamool

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday warned central force personnel deployed in West Bengal on poll duty that they would face legal consequences for their acts and high-handedness at the behest of the BJP after the elections.

Claiming the TMC would come to power for the third consecutive term in Bengal, Mamata said the BJP leaders would not be there after the elections and the central force personnel, who are accused of working for the saffron camp, would have to come here to comply with the legal formalities against them.

While addressing a rally at Gaighata in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, Mamata, who has been coming down heavily on the central forces since the election started and which has only become intense after the Cooch Behar firing, said, "Do not act and show your atrocities and highhandedness at the behest of the BJP. After the election BJP leaders will not be beside you. After coming to power, we will pursue all incidents of your high-handedness. You will have to come here repeatedly to face legal consequences."

Referring to the firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, in which four persons were gunned down, the West Bengal chief minister said, "An FIR has been registered in this incident. We have identified the company of the central force that opened fire. Legal formalities will be initiated after the election. Do not show your high-handedness in the coming phases of the election."

In a recent rally, Mamata showed a piece of paper and claimed she collected the names of the CISF personnel who had pulled the trigger in Cooch Behar.

Earlier, Election Commission banned the firebrand politician from poll campaigns for 24 hours for her statement in a public rally asking women electorates to gherao central force personnel.

When Mamata never missed an opportunity to mention Cooch Behar firing in her speeches since the incident took place, the BJP’s high-command, too, is citing the same episode to hit out at Mamata on the issue of instigating the electorates of a particular community. BJP’s attack has become more intense after the party released an audio tape in which Mamata is purportedly heard asking TMC’s Sitalkuchi candidate to keep the bodies of the victim as she would lead a rally with it.

Echoing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Mamata’s "plan" to take out a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing deceased, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused her of playing politics over the death of four persons.

"The incident was a fall out her instigation. Now she is doing politics over the dead bodies of four," said Shah in a rally at purbasthali, East Burdwan, claiming the BJP already secured victory in 122 Assembly constituencies out 180 where polls were conducted till fifth phase.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress West Bengal CAPF Bengal Assembly polls 2021 Bengal elections West Bengal elections
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp