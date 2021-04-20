STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 migrant workers killed as overcrowded bus from Delhi to MP's Tikamgarh overturns in Gwalior

Some passengers alleged that the entire staff of the private bus, including driver and conductor had consumed liquor at a roadside dhaba in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday late night.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least three migrant labourers were killed while over a dozen others injured, eight of them critically, when an overcrowded bus lugging migrant labourers from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district overturned in the Jaurasi Ghat of Gwalior district on Tuesday.

According to Gwalior police sources, the incident happened when the bus overturned while negotiating a blind turn in the Jaurasi Ghat hillock. The bus was boarded by around 100 people, mostly migrant labourers and students from MP's Bundelkhand region, who were returning home due to COVID-19 surge prompted lock-down in Delhi.

The passengers in the bus remained stranded for sometime, after which most of them came out of the overturned bus through the windows.

Some passengers alleged that the entire staff of the private bus, including driver and conductor had consumed liquor at a roadside dhaba in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday late night.

The bus passengers claimed that they were charged up to Rs 700 per passenger by the bus operator, seeing their urgency to return home amid the surging COVID-19 second wave.

