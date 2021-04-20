STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Non-serious people questioning India': Jaishankar rejects criticism over export of COVID-19 vaccines

Several political leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi had slammed the government for exporting over 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Published: 20th April 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly rejected criticism over India's export of COVID-19 vaccines, saying there were global commitments for variety of reasons including for procurement of raw materials for production of the jabs.

At an online interaction, he said India prioritised vaccination of its people while describing those as "non-serious" people who questioned why the country was exporting at all.

Several political leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi had slammed the government for exporting over 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines when the country was reeling under increasing demands for the doses.

The Centre has now almost stopped export of the vaccines following a sudden spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

In his address at the national leadership conclave of All India Management Association (AIMA), Jaishankar said as the situation became tough in India, the government apprised various countries about it and most of them understood the issue.

"Today as the foreign minister, I am pushing other countries, particularly some big countries, saying please keep the raw materials flowing for vaccines to be made in India.

"Why am I doing that because the fact is that there are global supply chains; very few things are made exclusively in one geography, very few societies can say we are autonomous of our reliance on others," he added.

The minister wondered if it would be possible for India to ask the world to keep its supply chain flowing towards the country and not share the end product.

"Ask yourself this question, can I on one hand go round the world and tell, guys, keep your supply chain flowing towards me. And by the way the end product of that supply chain, I am asking you for raw material, but I am not going to give you the vaccine."

"As things got tough, we actually spoke to the world very honestly and said 'look, we have done our best to live up to commitments; contractual commitments of producers, COVAX commitments.

But Right now please understand that we have this very serious situation at home', and I think most countries understand that," Jaishankar said.

He also criticised those who questioned India's overall vaccine exports.

"But if you get into why are you exporting abroad at all, then somebody else will ask why am I exporting to India. And that is so short-sighted. I think really irresponsible people, really non-serious people can make that kind of an argument," he said.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday requested US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on export of raw materials needed for the production of the Covishield vaccines in India.

India is witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases in the recent days.

The country reported over 2.7 lakh infections in the last 24 hours.

Replying to a question on India's response to the pandemic, Jaishankar called for looking at the "long-term problem and potentially the long-term answer" rather than getting into what went wrong, who is to blame for and what the government could have done.

He said the pandemic has brought up deficiencies in the country's developmental model and health infrastructure, adding "If you subject a system to stress, all the cracks and gaps show up in that period."

"This is a moment really to reflect on how we build deeper strengths and capacities which will allow us to face these kinds of storms in the future."

"For me the great takeaway in the making is that this is a lesson to us that you cannot take risks in good times and think that the risks will not come back to haunt you in tough times," he added.

The external affairs minister noted that there are multiple variants of the virus at play whose potency and infectivity was not naturally realised earlier.

"You have the UK variant, you have the South African variant, then you have the double mutant which is today impacting specially the western region of the country," Jaishankar said.

"In all of this it is also a reality that there was a lot of societal complacency for any of us to point fingers at anybody else," he said, asserting that such an approach is reflective of a short-sighted attitude.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccines
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp