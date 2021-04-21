STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Ex-Goa minister dies; four-time BJP MP from UP passes away

Somnath Juwarkar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Goa after testing positive for coronavirus.

Published: 21st April 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Goa minister Somnath Juwarkar has succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, his family sources said on Wednesday.

He was 74.

"Juwarkar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus. He died last (Tuesday) night," the sources said.

He had represented Taleigao Assembly constituency near Panaji from 1989 till 2002 on a Congress ticket.

Juwarkar had served as the minister for Civil Supplies, Cooperation and Transport in the governments led by Pratapsingh Rane and Fransico Sardina.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Cabinet minister of Goa Shri Somnath Juwarkar. My deepest condolences to the family in this hour of grief. May God gives them strength to bear this great loss," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and four-time MP Shyam Bihari Baijnath Mishra died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Swaroop Nagar here on Tuesday.

Mishra, 82, also president of the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal, was admitted to the private Madhuraj hospital on Monday where he was put on a ventilator support in the ICU.

He breathed his last on Tuesday evening, said Sunil Bajaj, BJP city president Kanpur south.

A few days ago, Mishra had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in the NCR.

He was brought to Kanpur just a couple of days back, Bajaj added.

Mishra was cremated in the presence of family members and local BJP leaders.

He was first elected as an MP from Bilhaur constituency in 1991 on the BJP symbol and represented the same constituency in the 1996, 1998 and 1999 elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior BJP leaders condoled the death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somnath Juwarkar Shyam Bihari Baijnath Mishra BJP Coronavirus
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp