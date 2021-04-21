STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inquiry commission gives 'clean chit' to UP Police in Vikas Dubey encounter case

According to the sources, the inquiry commission has found no evidence of wrongdoing by the state police.

Published: 21st April 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The three-member inquiry commission probing the encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his alleged associates has given a clean chit to Uttar Pradesh Police because of lack of evidence, sources said on Wednesday.

The commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan.

The other two members are former Allahabad High Court judge Sashi Kant Agrawal and former UP Director General of Police K L Gupta.

The panel submitted its reported to the state government on Monday, eight months after it was set up.

"Yes the commission has submitted its report to the state government on Monday. A copy of the report will be submitted in the Supreme court also," Gupta told PTI.

He, however, did not elaborate on the contents of the report.

Asked about it, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "I would not like to comment on it."

According to the sources, the inquiry commission has found no evidence of wrongdoing by the state police.

Speaking to PTI, a senior police official said, "No witnesses came forward to challenge the police claims even after advertisements in newspapers and media. Also, no one from the media came forward to get their versions recorded."

There were, however, witnesses supporting the police version, he added.

On July 3 last year, eight policemen were killed in an ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Police later killed Prem Prakash Pandey (55) and Atul Dubey (35) in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3.

On July 8, Amar Dubey (30), who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on him, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

On July 9, Praveen Dubey, alias Bauwa (48), and Prabhat, alias Kartikeya (28), were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur districts.

Six PILs were filed in the Supreme Court after this to seek a court-monitored probe into the encounter killings.

The apex court had then on July 22, 2020 approved the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to institute the inquiry commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Uttar Pradesh Police Supreme Court
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp