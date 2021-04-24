STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre assures all support to Uttarakhand government after reports of glacier burst in Chamoli

Earlier, in the evening, reports of a glacier break started pouring in fueling rumors which were denied by the district administration.

Published: 24th April 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After reports of glacier break in Malari Sumna of Chamoli district at the India-Tibet border on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that he spoke to Union Home minister Amit Shah who has promised help and support.

Rawat tweeted, "Honorable Union Home Minister has personally taken note of the incident and promised full support and help. I am thankful on the behalf of the people of Uttarakhand for his considerate and sensitive response "

Earlier, in the evening, reports of a glacier break started pouring in fueling rumors which were denied by the district administration.

Chamoli DM Swati Bhadauria said, "We have unconfirmed reports of glacier break. Officials from the Border Road Organization and other have left for the spot to take stock of the situation. We cannot say anything until we get some real information."

Later, the CM himself took it to Twitter and stated that he has ordered 'halting' of projects in the area and alert has been announced.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar also informed through Twitter that team has been already dispatched to assess the ground situation but bad weather is the only hurdle to get information on the scale of any kind of damages. 

The break is said to be near a road project in the border area which is being built by the BRO. 

Scale of damages and loss of life is not known yet. The area largely remains sparsely habited or uninhabited apart from forces like Indo-ibetan Border Police, Indian Army and many other forces guarding the borders.

The higher reaches of hilly areas of Uttarakhand including the Niti Valley received 4-5 feet of snowfall. Officials from the BRO said that access points and roads have been blocked by snowfall which can delay their journey to the spot. 

In February this year, a glacier break in Raini village of the district resulted in loss of 79 lives and damaged two power plants. Hundreds are still missing in the disaster. The February flashfloods also brought back memories of 2013 Kedarnath disaster. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government Chamoli district Uttarakhand glacier burst Uttarakhand disaster
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp