STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Shah inaugurated the pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant at a COVID-19 centre set up at an Ayurvedic hospital at Kolavada, which falls under his Parliamentary constituency of Gandhinagar.

Published: 24th April 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with the media on the eve of 4th phase of State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-liter per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such plants will be set up in Gujarat under the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

Shah inaugurated the pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant at a COVID-19 centre set up at an Ayurvedic hospital at Kolavada, which falls under his Parliamentary constituency of Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present on the occasion.

Under the PM Cares Fund, 11 more PSA oxygen plans will come up in Gujarat to meet the growing requirements of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the state, Shah said, adding that hundreds of such plants will be set up across the country under the fund.

"At the Kolavada plant, 280 litres of oxygen will be concentrated after drawing from the air and supplied to the patients every minute. An arrangement has been made to ensure that the supply continues to meet the requirements of all 200 patients at the centre (when the facility is at its full capacity)," he said.

The government has also kept large gas cylinders in reserve in case of emergency, he said.

At present, 66 patients are being treated at the facility and are on oxygen support.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hundreds of such oxygen plants are being set up across the country under the PM CARES Fund. Gujarat has also received permission to set up 11 plants, which will be functional soon," the Union home minister said.

Being an industrial state, Gujarat produces more amount of oxygen compared to other states and has set a beautiful example of supplying the same to them, he said.

Shah also provided assistance of Rs 10 crore to provide necessary healthcare facilities for people of his Gandhinagar constituency.

The Chief Minister's Office stated in a release that the facilities will benefit eight lakh people in rural areas.

As part of the arrangement, six ambulances, two mobile ICU sand two mobile laboratories have been made available, it was stated.

According to the release, equipment including Phaco machines, digital X-ray machines, sonography colour machines, oxygen concentrators, binocular microscopes, digital X-ray machines, BiPAP machines and ventilators have also been procured.

Shah had on Friday held a high-level meeting with Rupani and senior government officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat and also visited a 950-bed facility for coronavirus patients at Ahmedabad's GMDC ground.

The facility has been set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the state government.

Shah also announced that a 1,200-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients will soon come up in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat on Friday recorded 13,804 COVID-19 cases, with the state's active caseload crossing the 1-lakh mark to 1,00,128.

The state's COVID-19 toll has risen to 6,019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah PSA oxygen plant Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp