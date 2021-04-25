STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid tests positive for COVID, isolated within Tihar Jail

A senior official said the 33-year-old Khalid had developed symptoms of the diseases following which he was tested for the coronavirus infection.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riot cases, has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been isolated within the Tihar Jail premises here, officials said Sunday.

Khalid's RT-PCR test report came on Saturday as positive, the official said, adding he has been isolated within the jail premises.

Khaild was arrested for his alleged role in the Delhi riots of February 2020.

