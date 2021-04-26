STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asansol Dakshin BJP candidate accuses TMC of manipulating voters by wearing cap of CM Mamata's photo

"EC has said that you cannot wear anything that has your party's symbol or a political leader's picture. It is Mamata Banerjee's trick. She knows people will not vote for her this time...," she said.

Agnimitra Paul

BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By ANI

PURBA BARDHAMAN: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents of manipulating voters by wearing a cap with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photo on it, at a booth in her constituency during the polling for the seventh phase of the assembly elections.

"TMC polling agent was wearing a cap with Chief Minister's photo on it, at a polling booth at Baktarnagar High School in Asansol Dakshin and when we complain about it, the presiding officer says that he is unwell and did not notice it," Paul, a candidate from Asansol Dakshin constituency, told ANI.

"EC has said that you cannot wear anything that has your party's symbol or a political leader's picture. It is Mamata Banerjee's trick. She knows people will not vote for her this time. Her time is up," she added.

The BJP leader, who cast her vote for the assembly election, further said that she will complain about it after getting out of the booth.

Voting is currently underway in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

