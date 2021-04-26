STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: EC listens only to PM Modi and Amit Shah, says TMC's Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat also said that wherever she has campaigned, she has only seen support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the 7th phase of the West Bengal State Assembly polls

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the 7th phase of the West Bengal State Assembly polls in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Why was the Election Commission sleeping all this while, asked Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi on Mody after the poll body banned public meetings in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote with her parents in the seventh phase of the polls, Nusrat also said that wherever she has campaigned, she has only seen support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Wherever I have been campaigning, I've seen peoples' support for only one face - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's... Why was the Election Commission sleeping all this while?" the TMC MP questioned.

She further said, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided not to hold public meetings, the EC called off all public meetings. It listens to the PM and Home Minister more than anyone else," she added.

Voting is currently underway in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.

West Bengal currently has 88,800 active coronavirus cases, according to the union health ministry. As many as 10,941people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal election 2021 Bengal election 2021 Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Election Commission TMC candidate
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp