STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Social group ensures dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims in Maharashtra

The organisation comprises about 40 members, including some auto-rickshaw drivers and mobile technicians, in the age group of 22 to 64 years.

Published: 27th April 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: A social welfare group is working round-the-clock with the Pune civic body to give a dignified farewell to COVID-19 victims, irrespective of their religion, and claimed to have performed the last rites of over 1,200 victims since the pandemic began last year.

The organisation comprises about 40 members, including some auto-rickshaw drivers and mobile technicians, in the age group of 22 to 64 years.

A senior group member said their workload has increased during the current second wave of COVID-19.

"We have been helping conduct the last rites of COVID-19 victims, irrespective of their religion, for the last 14 to 15 months. So far, we have buried or cremated over 1,200 victims in Pune city and adjoining villages in the Maharashtra district," Ummat Foundation member Javed Khan told PTI.

"Many a times, family members or relatives are unable to come, but we ensure that the last rites are conducted with all respect and as per their tradition," Khan said.

He said the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased in the second wave of the viral infection, and their group members are now working 24X7.

Two days ago, they got a call about the death of an elderly member of a Brahmin family, which was in isolation after contracting the viral infection, he said.

"Our volunteers in PPE kits reached there with a body bag, brought the mortal remains to a crematorium and conducted the last rites as per their rituals," he said.

Sharfuddin Shaikh (64), the oldest member of the group, said their work was all about "humanity" and the objective was to give the dead person a decent farewell in the absence of relatives and loved ones.

"On many occasions, when family members of the deceased cannot make it to the crematorium or burial ground as they are in quarantine, we arrange video calls for them while performing the last rites," he said.

Shaikh said that late Sunday evening, they received a call from Talegaon town, located about 35 km from here, about a COVID-19 victim's death.

"Since the family members were unable to perform the burial, they requested us to help them. We rushed to the hospital, collected the body, performed the burial in Talegaon and returned to Pune city around 3 am on Monday," he said.

Asked how they are managing while fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Shaikh said theAlmighty was providing them strength to continue the humanitarian work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Resurgence in Covid-19 cases cast dark shadow on various sectors
Covid: Missing facts, misdirected discourse
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Can't be mute spectator in national crisis, don't intend to supersede HC cases on Covid: SC
A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Guwahati. (Photo| AP)
CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp