STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF airlifts 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Cryogenic tanks being airlifted from Bangkok airport by the Indian Air Force

Cryogenic tanks being airlifted from Bangkok airport by the Indian Air Force. (Photo| Twitter/ @AdaniOnline)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 13 empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai to India on Thursday.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

The IAF is currently transporting empty cryogenic oxygen tankers from three destinations outside India, a statement issued by it said.

Three tankers from Bangkok, four from Singapore and six from Dubai were airlifted to India using the C-17 aircraft, it added.

The IAF is also conducting multiple domestic flights to transport oxygen tankers and cylinders within the country.

It said three oxygen tankers were taken from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, four from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi and two from Jodhpur to Jamnagar on Thursday.

The transportation of these tankers took place using the C-17 aircraft, the IAF added.

It said it also airlifted 75 empty oxygen cylinders from Vadodara to Hindon using its C-130 aircraft.

Since last Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

With a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,83,76,524, while the number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Along with oxygen containers, the IAF has transported essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Air Force cryogenic oxygen tanker
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp