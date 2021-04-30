STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gehlot favours continuing lockdown, asks officials to make them more stringent

Chairing a COVID-19 review meeting through video conference, Gehlot said stricter guidelines are required in view of the rapidly spreading infection in the state.

Published: 30th April 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night asked the officials to continue with the restrictions imposed under the lockdown and to make them more stringent in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions under the lockdown called 'Public Discipline Fortnight' came into force on April 19 and are effective till May 3.

Now, the chief minister has asked the officials that the restrictions should remain in force even after May 3.

He said the guidelines should be prepared while considering the concerns of the livelihood of the needy.

The CM asked the officials to prepare guidelines to curb unnecessary public movement.

He also asked them to take care of the livelihood of the needy while preparing the guidelines.

He said that health minister, chief secretary, principal secretary Home and DGP should prepare the guidelines keeping in mind all the present circumstances, according to a release.

Gehlot informed in the meeting that he has spoken to the Union Home minister, national security advisor, cabinet secretary and principal secretary to PM about the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injections so that the crisis in the state could be controlled.

He also asked the officials to expedite the process of import of oxygen concentrators and other resources from other countries.

Health minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, DGP ML Lather and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

