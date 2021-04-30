STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand man dies after being beaten by police for violating lockdown norms

The incident took place on Thursday night when the deceased along with his wife and brother was going to attend a marriage ceremony but stopped on the way to refill petrol in their bike

Published: 30th April 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The Barhi DSP, taking strong note of the incident, has ordered an investigation into the matter (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A 50-year-old man allegedly died after being beaten by police for violating lockdown norms under the Chauparan Police Station in Hazaribagh.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the deceased Chakkan Bhuiyan along with his wife and brother was going to attend a marriage ceremony in Koyali Kalan village, but stopped on the way to refill petrol in their bike.

“All of a sudden, a police patrolling vehicle came and started beating us with their batons. Somehow my sister-in-law and I managed to run away from there but my brother, who was sitting on the back seat, was caught. The policemen started beating him brutally without asking any questions. While hitting his body with their batons, they were shouting - get out of here, get out of here,” said the deceased's brother Shankar Bhuiyan. Three policemen were seen hitting on his body with their batons, one on his head, another one on the back and the third one on his legs, he added.

“After my brother got unconscious, people from the neighbouring places gathered there and he was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way,” said Shankar Bhuiyan.

Later, agitated over the incident, the crowd took to the streets and blocked the road demanding the suspension of the policemen involved. They returned home only after an assurance given by the DSP that an investigation will be done into the incident.

Local police, however, denied any such incident. “Nobody has been beaten up and there was no injury mark seen on the dead body. Let the postmortem report come to us, everything will be clear,” said the officer in charge of Chouparan Police Station Vinod Tirkey.

Meanwhile, the Barhi DSP, taking strong note of the incident, has ordered an investigation into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand COVID lockdown
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp