Assam to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP Vanlalvena

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police will withdraw the FIR lodged against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued directions to the state police to withdraw the FIR.

“I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders…

“To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed @assampolice to withdraw FIR against K Vanlalvena, Honble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused police officers will be pursued,” the Assam CM tweeted.

The Mizoram CM retweeted the tweet.

The Assam Police had issued summons to six Mizoram officials, including Kolasib District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, in connection with the July 26 violence on the interstate border. Similar summons were issued to six Assam government officers, including Cachar DM and SP, by Mizoram Police.

The FIR against the MP was lodged after he had made an alleged incendiary statement that “If they come again, we shall kill them all.” The statement had reference to the border violence.

