STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First direct flight operations flagged off on Imphal - Shillong route under UDAN

The aerial connectivity between the capital cities of Manipur and Meghalaya has been a long-awaited demand of the people of the region.

Published: 04th August 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first direct flight operations between Imphal (Manipur) and Shillong (Meghalaya) was flagged off on Tuesday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme -- Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India.

"The operationalization of this route fulfills the objectives of the Government of India to establish strong aerial connectivity in priority areas of NorthEast India," said a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

From now onwards, people can easily fly between the two cities by opting for a flight of just 60 mins from Imphal to Shillong and 75 mins from Shillong to Imphal. Earlier, the completion of the entire journey took more than a day to reach Shillong from Imphal or vice-versa, the press release further said.

To date, 361 routes and 59 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme, added the press release.

The aerial connectivity between the capital cities of Manipur and Meghalaya has been a long-awaited demand of the people of the region, it further said.

Shillong is the second city to be connected with Imphal under the UDAN scheme. The airline M/s Indigo was awarded the Imphal-Shillong route during the UDAN 4 bidding process.

The airlines are being provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable & accessible for the common people, The airline will be operating four flights in a week and will deploy its 78-seater ATR 72 aircraft. Currently, 66 UDAN routes are operational by M/S Indigo airlines.

The scheme is envisaged to establish strong aerial connectivity in all States and UT of the country which hitherto was not connected, laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India's aviation market. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDAN scheme Regional Connectivity scheme Imphal-Shillong flight Ministry of Civil Aviation
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp