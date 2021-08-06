Schools in Jammu & Kashmir to be renamed after security men killed in militant violence

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The administration has decided to name schools in Jammu and Kashmir after the police, CRPF and army men killed in militancy-related violence in the Union Territory in the last three decades.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer in an order has directed Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts of Jammu region --- Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Samba, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Reasi --- to identify schools for being named after the security personnel killed in militancy violence in J&K in over three decades of militants.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all 10 DCs to identify government schools in villages, municipal wards of their districts that can be named after the slain security men.

“A committee may be constituted at district level to prepare such details after due verification,” reads the circular.

“SSP/ADC/DPO or AC Panchayat/Representative of the Army/etc can be included in the committee to finalise the list at district level,” further reads the circular.

The DCs were directed to submit the list of such schools that can be renamed before August 5, 2021 to the Divisional Commissioners’ office for further action in the matter.

The directions from Divisional Commissioner Jammu has come after J&K government directed that tri-colour be hoisted on all government buildings and offices including schools across the UT on Independence Day.

Reacting to government order on naming of schools after security men killed in line of duty, PDP leader Mohit Bhan tweeted, “Another government order to divide, politicise armed forces & civilians in the name of nationalism”.

”8000 political workers in J&K have given the supreme sacrifice of their lives to keep the democracy alive since 1947 - 2021 where's their honour ?,” he tweeted.