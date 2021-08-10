Climate report no surprise, developed nations must respect Paris Accord: Scientist

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The United Nation’s Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday released its sixth assessment report in which scientists confirmed that human influence has warmed the climate system, raising global surface temperature. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the IPCC assessment -- the most detailed review of climate science ever conducted -- “code red for humanity”.

India is one of the 195 members of the IPCC. Underscoring the report, distinguished scientist in the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Director, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Dr Shailesh Nayak said the report has not come as a surprise.

“We know that temperatures are rising all over the world, and we are heading towards a catastrophe. Unfortunately, the problem of climate change has not been addressed by developed countries. They keep shifting the goalpost; from the Kyoto Protocol to Paris Agreement to now the COP26 to be held this year-end at Glasgow. Nothing substantial will come out of this meeting unless we see something in practice,” said the scientist.

He added that every country has a responsibility based on equity. “Where is the $100 billion investment, agreed upon by the developed world towards climate change in the Paris Agreement? There is a cost to developing technology and human resources for climate change, and no one is talking about it post the Paris Agreement. Shifting goalposts will not help address a looming apocalypse,” he said.

The NIAS director added that the record of the developing world is “better than first world countries. India has done far better than the US, UK and other developed countries in respecting the Paris Agreement and its commitment towards renewable energy”.

He said there are three aspects to global warming. “There is knowledge that climate change is upon us, which will have a devastating impact on lives and livelihood. There has to be a global response by all stakeholders; this is missing. Developing countries cannot be made scapegoats. They can’t be told to shut down thermal power stations. It is not feasible. The government of a country has to balance between knowledge of climate change and human requirement. India needs thermal power to electrify its villages,” he said.

“Greenhouse gases during the past 150 years or so are responsible for warming of atmosphere by 1.1°C. It is expected to touch 1.5°C during the next 20 years. It is the responsibility of all countries to address issues on reducing emissions in historical, current and future context and ensure equity,” added Dr Nayak.