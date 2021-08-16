STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Afghan students in Pune worry about safety of kin back home; some seek visa extension

According to the Afghan Students Association, Pune, there are about 3,000 students from the neighbouring country who are pursuing education in different institutes in the city.

Published: 16th August 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban after a bloody offensive, triggering chaos and uncertainty, students from the war-ravaged country studying in Pune are a worried lot as most of them are not able to speak to their family members back home and some are seeking extension of their visas to prolong their stay here.

According to the Afghan Students Association, Pune, there are about 3,000 students from the neighbouring country who are pursuing education in different institutes in the city.

One of the key demands of the students from Afghanistan is extension of visas which are expiring soon so that these pupils can stay in India till the situation stabilizes in their home country.

Wali Rehman Rehmani, president of the Afghan Students Association, Pune, said on Monday that there are about 3,000 students from Afghanistan who are studying in different educational institutes in the city.

"There are some students who could establish contacts with their family back home, but there are several others who are still not being able to connect with their parents and families," he said.

He said the association is trying to help these students to get in touch with their families back home.

Rehmani said there are some students whose visas will expire soon.

"We are urging the Indian government to extend their visas till the situation improves back home," he said.

Abba Oumar, president of the Federation of International Students Association (FISA), said in these difficult times, "We are trying to extend all possible support to fellow Afghan students."

Shukrullah Ahamadi (25), who is pursuing an MBA from a private university, said he has not spoken to his family in Afghanistan for the last three days, a period which saw lightning advance by Taliban fighters towards Kabul.

"The situation back home is terrifying and scary. We never imagined such kind of a situation. In my hometown in Logar province, which is hardly 50km from Kabul, the Internet and telephone services are completely shut and I am not able to connect with my family," he said.

Ahamadi, whose immediate family comprises his mother and three elder brothers, had last gone to his hometown in 2018.

He said the Indian government should extend the visas of students whose stay is coming to an end soon as going back to Afghanistan as this juncture is not safe.

"If they go there, they will not be safe. Though they are away from their families, at least they are safe here," Ahamadi added.

Farzana, a third-year management student at the Savitribai Phule Pune University, said she is very concerned about the safety of her family back home.

"As the situation is worsening in the country, I am more concerned about my family. The last time I spoke to them, I came to know that they were not able to even withdraw money from the bank," she added.

Sanjay Nahar, founder-president of NGO Sarhad, said in order to support the Afghan students, they have started a helpline (8007066900) and urged them to contact his organisation if they need help.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

There were chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federation of International Students Association Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Afghan Students Association
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp