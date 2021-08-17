STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HAL signs largest ever deal for LCA: Rs 5,375 crore contract for 99 GE engines

'This is the largest ever deal and purchase order placed by HAL for Light Combat Aircraft,' said HAL Chairman & Managing Director R Madhavan.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The HAL Tejas during the Aero India 2021 rehearsal at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS

The HAL Tejas during the Aero India 2021 rehearsal at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: HAL on Tuesday placed a Rs 5,375 crore order with GE Aviation for supply of 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines to power the aircraft as well as for support services. This is one of the largest deal signed related to the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas.

The order is considered a major milestone in the execution of HAL’s contract with the Indian Air Force to deliver 83 LCAs, and will be further enhanced with the manufacturing of GE F414 engines in India for the upcoming LCA Mk-II program.

Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation, who interacted virtually in the contract-signing event, said, GE has committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029.

"This is the largest ever deal and purchase order placed by HAL for LCA," said HAL Chairman & Managing Director R Madhavan.

The F404-GE-IN20 engine is the highest thrust variant of the F404 family and incorporates GE’s latest hot section material and technologies as well as full authority digital engine control (FADEC) for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics. The F404 family engines have logged in more than 14 million engine flight hours, and powered 15 different production and prototype aircraft.

HAL has been working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, Madhavan said. 

Sixteen LCAs have been delivered in the Initial Operational Clearance phase to constitute IAF’s No 45 Squadron (called Flying Daggers), while No 18 Squadron (Flying Bullets) was raised in May 2020 with its first Tejas aircraft with 15 more to be supplied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HAL Tejas
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp