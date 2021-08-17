STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Law Commission submits draft population control bill, report to CM Adityanath

It is still unclear whether the Bill will be tabled in the current Monsoon session of the state legislature.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference as he arrives to attend the first day of the Monsoon session of the state Assembly, in Lucknow. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the draft population control bill and made a slew of recommendations, including additional incentives to public servants for adopting the one-child norm and banning those who violate the two-child policy from contesting local bodies polls.

The recommendations were made in the 19th report on Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare which, along with the draft of The Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare Bill, 2021, was handed over by Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairperson Justice (retd) AN Mittal to the chief minister.

"The report was submitted yesterday (to the UP Chief Minister)," Mittal told PTI on Tuesday.

However, it is still unclear whether the Bill will be tabled in the current Monsoon session of the state legislature.

When contacted by PTI, UP Legislative and Justice minister Brijesh Pathak refused to comment on this issue.

According to the salient features of the report, the Commission recommended that a specific card should be issued to the person adopting two-child or one-child norm that should be valid proof to obtain the incentives so that the beneficiary is not required to run from pillar to post to prove eligibility.

Specific law should be enacted regarding control and stabilisation of population in Uttar Pradesh, the report said, adding that the proposed legislation should have an overriding effect on other laws that are in force in the state.

It is also proposed that the subject of population control be included in the school curriculum so that proper education, as well as guidance, may be provided at the school age.

The success of any policy depends upon incentives and disincentives.

Therefore, to control the population certain incentives to public servants who adopt the two-child norm and additional incentives to those who adopt the one-child policy should be provided, according to the report.

Special benefits should be provided to married couples having only one child in the shape of a one-time lump sum amount as may be notified by the state government, it said.

There should also be a provision for revocation of benefits and disincentives for those who do not follow the two-child norm.

There should be a provision for bar on contesting election to local bodies on who-so-ever breaches the two-child norm or has children in excess of the two-child norm and they shall be ineligible for being chosen as, or for being a member of any elective office under any local authority or public corporation, according to the report.

In the proposed law, various incentives and disincentives and bars are being provided, which may be in contravention of some laws in force in Uttar Pradesh.

Therefore, in the opinion of the Commission, the provisions of this proposed law should have an overriding effect, the report said BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh's move for a population control law has reignited the debate on the issue in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Population control bill UP opulation control bill UP Law Commission Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp