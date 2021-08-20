STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' runs into controversies in MP

In the first incident, senior BJP leader Govind Maloo was pushed away by on-duty cops while he tried to enter the venue of Scindia's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Indore III assembly segment. 

Published: 20th August 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' by the ruling BJP -- an event aimed at connecting newly-inducted 39 Union ministers -- has run into twin controversies in Madhya Pradesh's saffron citadel Indore.

The last leg of the three-days yatra in the state's Malwa-Nimar region, saw Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia connect with people and seek their blessings in the city.

But the event ran into not just one, but twin controversies.

In the first incident, senior BJP leader Govind Maloo was pushed away by on-duty cops while he tried to enter the venue of Scindia's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Indore III assembly segment. The constituency is represented by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya.

The video of the incident not only embarrassed the ruling BJP but also gave the opposition Congress the ideal opportunity to take potshots at the ruling party.

Senior state Congress leaders, KK Mishra and Narendra Saluja tweeted the video of the incident, saying, "This incident marks the beginning of a feudal era in BJP's politics, where gaddars (traitors) are being worshipped, while loyalists are being humiliated."

ALSO READ | Message of CM face from 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Even before the controversy could die down, another row erupted over the use of a rented horse having been painted in BJP colours, being used at the same political event. The pictures of the horse having been painted in BJP colours and also bearing the image of the party's poll symbol Lotus, forming part of Scindia's procession went viral.

Irked over the incident, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi-headed animal rights NGO 'People for Animals' (PFA) local representative Priyanshu Jain submitted a complaint at Indore's Sanyogitaganj police station.

In the complaint, the PFA representative demanded lodging of FIR under provisions of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, but no case has yet been registered by the police.

According to informed sources in the BJP, the horse painted in the party's colours and poll symbol was brought by ex municipal councilor Ramdas Garg and formed part of the procession in Chhawani area.

Importantly, in its drive to reach out to the last person, the BJP has embarked upon its Jan Ashirwad Yatra, under which the newly inducted 39 union ministers are connecting with the people and seeking their Ashirwad (Blessings).

The country's new civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia led the yatra between August 17 and 19 in Dewas, Shajapur, Khargone, and Indore districts of MP's Malwa-Nimar region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jan Ashirwad Yatra Madhya Pradesh Govind Maloo Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp