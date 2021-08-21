Nitish Kumar to lead Bihar delegation to discuss caste-based census with PM Modi 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: A delegation of 11 leaders from 10 parties, including the ruling BJP and opposition RJD, from Bihar, will meet PM Narendra Modi on Monday under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar over the issue of the nationwide caste-based census.

“You, the media people, should know that not only Bihar but the people of all the states want that a caste-based census should be done at least once”, Nitish Kumar told the media, adding that he along with other members of the delegation will request the PM to consider their demand.

Kumar said that the request would be made to the PM but the final decision will be left for the central government.

Replying to a media query, Kumar said that if the caste census would be left to the states, then he along with all parties will decide on it.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav and BJP leader and minister Janak Ram would be part of the delegation.

Congress MLA Ajit Sharma, Mehboob Alam from AIMIM, Akhtarul Imam from CPI, Jitan Ram Manjhi from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Mukesh Sahni from VIP are other members of the delegation.

Political analysts opine that if the responsibility to conduct the Caste census is left to the state government, it would be used as a political issue. It can also be used against the BJP to gain electoral dividends.

The BJP, in its policy, is still against the conduct of the caste-based census.