STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya trust invites 200 seers from across the country to watch Ram temple construction

Around 200 seers and saints of different Hindu sects have been extended a special invitation by the temple trust requesting them to come to Ayodhya and observe the making of the grand Ram temple

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent letters to seers across the nation to come to Ayodhya and watch the progress of the temple construction on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

As per highly placed sources, around 200 seers and saints of different Hindu sects have been extended a special invitation by the temple trust requesting them to come to Ayodhya and observe the making of the grand Ram temple.

The trust in Ayodhya is preparing to make adequate arrangements to give access to seers from across India so that they can view the construction of the temple.

In the invitation letter, a request has been made to seers to come to Ayodhya and offer worship in the court of Ramlala, take the blessings of the deity and take stock of the preparations for the construction of the Ram temple. The trust has also invited suggestions from the seers regarding the construction of the temple.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya to feature on world tourist map; airport, bullet train from Delhi being fast-tracked

Earlier, the trust had suggested to carve out a gallery for Ram devotees to watch the progress of the temple construction and become a part of its history.

Later, for common devotees, the 'Ram Jharokha' (window having access to the construction site) has been carved out to make the devotees watch the process of construction of the Ram temple on the Ram Janmbhoomi premises.

Prakash Gupta, who is in charge at the camp office of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said an estimated 200 letters were sent, but there may be many more. Those who have contributed to the temple movement or who had been it part would now also be part of the process of construction of temple.

Temple trust member Dr Anil Mishra confirmed that the letters were despatched to seers all over India with the signature of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya temple Ram temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp