Ayodhya trust invites 200 seers from across the country to watch Ram temple construction

LUCKNOW: The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent letters to seers across the nation to come to Ayodhya and watch the progress of the temple construction on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

As per highly placed sources, around 200 seers and saints of different Hindu sects have been extended a special invitation by the temple trust requesting them to come to Ayodhya and observe the making of the grand Ram temple.

The trust in Ayodhya is preparing to make adequate arrangements to give access to seers from across India so that they can view the construction of the temple.

In the invitation letter, a request has been made to seers to come to Ayodhya and offer worship in the court of Ramlala, take the blessings of the deity and take stock of the preparations for the construction of the Ram temple. The trust has also invited suggestions from the seers regarding the construction of the temple.

Earlier, the trust had suggested to carve out a gallery for Ram devotees to watch the progress of the temple construction and become a part of its history.

Later, for common devotees, the 'Ram Jharokha' (window having access to the construction site) has been carved out to make the devotees watch the process of construction of the Ram temple on the Ram Janmbhoomi premises.

Prakash Gupta, who is in charge at the camp office of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said an estimated 200 letters were sent, but there may be many more. Those who have contributed to the temple movement or who had been it part would now also be part of the process of construction of temple.

Temple trust member Dr Anil Mishra confirmed that the letters were despatched to seers all over India with the signature of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai.