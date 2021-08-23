STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA draft charges claim Elgar Parishad case accused wanted to wage war against nation 

The arrested accused in the case include activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Varavara Rao, Hany Babu, Anand Teltumbde, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakha and others.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

elgar parishad accused

From Left: Hany Babu, Varavara Rao and Anand Teltumbde (File Photos)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed its charge-sheet against 22 persons, accused of inciting violence during the Bhima Koregaon event in 2018, including waging war against the country, but did not mention that the accused either planned or even had any links to the controversy related to “assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The NIA charge sheet accused mentioned father Stan Swamy, who died in July this year, Jyoti Raghoba Jagtap, Sagar Tatyaram Gorkhe, Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and Hany Babu. Besides, six people were absconding.

The NIA charge sheet included 17 draft charges against 22 people, accused of threatening India’s sovereignty, integrity and security by conspiring against “government or civil authorities/public functionaries, besides including the charge of waging a war against the country, which is punishable with death.

Interestingly, the draft charges did not mention a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as claimed in 2018 by the Pune police, but mention “cause the death of a public functionary”.

The agency said the accused were members of the banned CPI (Maoist) and its front organisations whose main objective is to establish “Janta Sarkar” or ‘people’s Government’ via revolution supported by a commitment to protracted armed struggle to undermine and to seize power from the state.

It said the accused “abetted and assisted” unlawful activities to threaten the unity of the country strike terror in the people, using explosive substances, transporting sophisticated weapons like Chinese QLZ 87 Automatic Grenade Launcher and Russian GM-94 Grenade Launcher… likely to cause death or injuries to any person and was an attempt to do or cause the death of public functionary.

Students of various universities, including Delhi’s JNU as well as Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) were recruited to carry out terror activities, it added.

The NIA said the accused conspired to demand and organise Rs 8 crore for the weapons, the draft charges added. NIA alleged that pursuant to the conspiracy, the Elgar Parishad event was organised by Kabir Kala Manch a ‘front’ organisation of CPI(M) on December 31, 2017, in Pune, that led to the caste violence at Bhima Koregaon the following day that resulted in death of one person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Elgar parishad case UAPA NIA draft chargesheet
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp