STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After aide's J&K remarks, Sidhu sugarcane comment adds to bitterness with Amarinder

Talks between farmers and the Punjab government remained inconclusive on Sunday and Monday as no agreement could be reached on the cost of production for sugarcane.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  There seems to be no end to the tale of unease between Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, with the Central leadership trying hard to resolve the tiff.

A day after Amarinder criticised Sidhu’s advisers on their remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan, the state party chief attacked his own government and sought better rates for sugarcane farmers.

Talks between farmers and the Punjab government remained inconclusive on Sunday and Monday as no agreement could be reached on the cost of production for sugarcane.

Blockade of highways and railway tracks continues. The farmers will meet Amarinder on Tuesday to determine the final SAP.

They met state officials over the issue on Monday.

“Sugarcane farmer issue needs to be immediately resolved... Strange that despite the higher cost of cultivation in Punjab the state assured price is too low as compared to Haryana/UP/Uttarakhand. As torchbearer of agriculture, the Punjab SAP should be better,” tweeted  Sidhu.

On the other hand, Sidhu summoned his advisers Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala to discuss their recent comments on Pakistan and Kashmir.

Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Nagra refused to comment on the issue. Garg said the comments were ‘personal’ comments and not of the party. Mali said whatever he had to say, he already has on social media.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa also demanded an increase in cane prices and release of pending dues.

He said Rs 117.60 crore is still pending for the year 2020-21.

"This amount is due to the cane growers as on 18.8.2021. This amount is huge for the struggling cane farmers of Punjab," he said in a letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"I request you to kindly issue orders to release the remaining payments so as to ensure all dues are paid for the 2020-21 season," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari has urged the party to introspect whether those who do not consider Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India and have pro-Pakistan leanings should be part of Punjab Congress.

“I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly Pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress,’’ he tweeted.

AICC General Secretary and Punjab in-charge Rawat said he has sought information in this regard. Amarinder had on Sunday warned party members against making ill-conceived comments.

Getting into the act, Shiromani Akali Dal has asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to say whether they agreed with the ‘anti-India propaganda’.

Over cane prices, Bajwa said it is also a matter of great concern that the State Assured Price (SAP) of sugarcane has not seen an increase during the last four seasons and it remains at Rs 310 per quintal.

"The increase of Rs 15 declared by your government is not enough because the cost of production has increased over the last four years," he noted.

He said neighbouring state of Haryana has announced Rs 358 per quintal for the 2021-22 season.

It is in the best interest of cane growers of Punjab to increase the SAP to Rs 350 per quintal for the 2021-22 season, he stated.

Punjab's main opposition party AAP slammed the Amarinder Singh-led government for not clearing dues of cane growers and raising cane prices.

AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema demanded that the price of sugarcane be fixed at Rs 400 per quintal.

Protesters have blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar national highway near Dhanowali village of Jalandhar district.

Besides, they are also sitting on the Jalandhar-Chaheru section and have blocked the Ludhiana-Amritsar and the Ludhiana-Jammu rail tracks in Jalandhar, affecting movement of several trains

Akali Dal demands resignation

Shiromani Akali Dal has said those from Sidhu’s office who made the J&K comments should resign. It said a case of treason should be filed against Sidhu and his team.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said Sidhu’s proximity with the Pak army chief is to blame.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Parthasarathy.n
    Siddhu is always a trouble shooter and big mouthed. He utters whatever comes to his mind. He and his team appear to be more inclined to pakistan rather than india through their irresponsible statements. First and foremost siddhu should not have been made the congress president. He needs to be checked with his unsavoury commemts.
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp