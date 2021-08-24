STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dy SP rank police officer to assist officials to check power theft in Bihar

The electricity department has requested that a dy SP rank police officer be assigened to cooperate with the electricity department officials to conduct raids against the power pilferage.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

IMage for representation

By Express News Service

PATNA: The electricity department in Bihar has launched a massive statewide drive against power theft in the state

The electricity department has requested that a deputy superintendent rank police officer be assigened to cooperate with the electricity department officials to conduct raids against the power pilferage.

CMD Sanjeev Hans has written a letter to the police administration asking all divisions and districts in the state to assign a deputy SP-rank police officer to cooperate and coordinate with the anti-power theft teams.

"It has been reported from many of places that some locals obstructed the anti-power theft teams while conducting searches in the premises", Hans stated in the letter.

Senior protocol officer of the department, Khwaja Jamal, said that the Dy SP rank officer in each district will not only ensure immediate registration of cases against the power thefts but also reach the spot in case of any major obstruction is caused during the drives against the power pilferage.

"The local police stations would be directly monitored by the Dy SP to lodge cases under relevant IPC sections",he said.

According to official sources,8741 premises in Ara, Bhagalpur and Purnia were searched in which 391 cases of power pilferage were detected between August 12 and 21.

A huge sum of Rs 137.45 crore was imposed as fine on the offenders in Ara, Bhagalpur and Purnia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bihar power theft
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp