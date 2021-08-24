Dy SP rank police officer to assist officials to check power theft in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: The electricity department in Bihar has launched a massive statewide drive against power theft in the state

The electricity department has requested that a deputy superintendent rank police officer be assigened to cooperate with the electricity department officials to conduct raids against the power pilferage.

CMD Sanjeev Hans has written a letter to the police administration asking all divisions and districts in the state to assign a deputy SP-rank police officer to cooperate and coordinate with the anti-power theft teams.

"It has been reported from many of places that some locals obstructed the anti-power theft teams while conducting searches in the premises", Hans stated in the letter.

Senior protocol officer of the department, Khwaja Jamal, said that the Dy SP rank officer in each district will not only ensure immediate registration of cases against the power thefts but also reach the spot in case of any major obstruction is caused during the drives against the power pilferage.

"The local police stations would be directly monitored by the Dy SP to lodge cases under relevant IPC sections",he said.

According to official sources,8741 premises in Ara, Bhagalpur and Purnia were searched in which 391 cases of power pilferage were detected between August 12 and 21.

A huge sum of Rs 137.45 crore was imposed as fine on the offenders in Ara, Bhagalpur and Purnia.