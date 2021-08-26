STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speed up land allocation for aviation infra, Scindia urges CMs of Bihar,  4 other states

Published: 26th August 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested the chief ministers of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh,  Arunachal Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh to speed up land allocation for expansion and creation of aviation infrastructure.

Scindia urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet the land requirements for new airports in Patna, Raxaul, Purnia, Darbhanga, and Muzaffarpur.

In a letter written to CMs, Scindia requested 49.5 acre of land at Patna airport for runway extension works, parallel taxi parking slots, Doppler High Range Frequency Omni Range equipment, and other works.

The Civil Aviation Ministry also requested 121 acre of land at Raxaul to develop an airport for ATR-72 type of aircraft. The ministry said it requires 475 acre of land at Muzaffarpur airport to develop it for the operation of A-type aircraft, and 78 acre of land at Darbhanga for the development of a new civil enclave along with CAT.

The state government has also been requested 50 acre of land at Purnia for the creation of an airport.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also urged the Bihar CM that the state should also be taken into consideration the scope for international connectivity and consequently viability of operation of heavy body aircraft.

“The Civil Aviation Ministry has requested to consider the provision of 100% VGF support for commencing International UDAN operations from Patna and Gaya. On the receipt of the consent of the state government for 100% VGF support, routes will be put for bidding for the airlines”, the letter, addressed to Nitish Kumar, stated.

There is the possibility of starting the operation of international flights from Patna to Dubai, Kathmandu, and Bangkok, and from Gaya to Kathamandu and Yangon.

Scindia has requested the chief ministers of the other four states to take a personal interest in expediting the development of airports.

The residents of Muzaffarpur and Purnia have been demanding for making the Muzaffarpur and the Purnia airports operational for domestic flight services.

