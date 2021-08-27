STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Season of change: Former Akali minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan joins AAP ahead of Punjab polls

He had exited from the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018 in protest against the party leadership to formed the SAD (Taksali) along with other colleagues.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Sewa Singh Sekhwan, a former minister in the erswhile Shiromani Akali Dal government, joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Sekhwan, 71, has changed three political parties in three years. 

He then crossed over to the SAD (Democratic) formed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa last year.

On Thursday, Sekhwan was inducted into the AAP by Kejriwal at Sekhwan in village in Gurdaspur district.

After reaching Amritsar from Delhi, Kejriwal drove down to the residence of Sekhwan and inquired about his well-being.  

“He blessed us and joined our family. We welcome him in our family and we want him to guide us. He and his family have done a lot for Punjab,” Kejriwal said. “We want such a Punjab where all people can enjoy peace, harmony and equal rights.’’

On his part, Sekhwan said no politician met him after he was  unwell for the past several months.

“It is Kejriwal who visited me in this hour. I am grateful to him.’’ The Assembly polls are due early next year in Punjab. Sekhwan is likely to be fielded from Qadian seat.

Earlier, AAP state affairs co-in charge Raghav Chadha had discussed with Sekhwan and his son to form a consensus on the induction of the senior Sekhwan.  

The AAP is sensing an opportunity to wrest power in Punjab where the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government is at odds with party’s state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

