COVID-19: Mahabodhi Temple reopens for general public after 5 months

Only 10 people are allowed at a time to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and there is no entry in the temple campus without the mask.

Published: 28th August 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bodh Gaya, Mahabodhi temple

Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GAYA (Bihar): The world heritage Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Gaya reopened for the general public after nearly five months on Friday. The shrine had been closed since April this year due to the COVID-induced lockdown in the state.

Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) secretary Nangzey Dorjee said that the temple will remain open from 5 am to 9 pm on all days in the week. Dorjee has asked for cooperation from the devotees visiting the shrine.

Only 10 people are allowed at a time to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and there is no entry in the temple campus without the mask.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, there are 107 active cases of COVID-19, whereas 9,650 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Earlier on August 25, the Bihar government had announced that shops, malls, religious places will open normally and cinema halls at 50 per cent capacity seeking improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections.

