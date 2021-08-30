STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Muslim men attacked in MP, one forced to chant Jai Shri Ram

In Rewa district, a metal painter Mohd Asad was mercilessly flogged by four to five men, including a man from his own community over suspicion that he stole batteries from buses.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL :  Two incidents of mob violence were reported from communally sensitive Ujjain and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

In Ujjain, Abdul Rashid, a scrap dealer was assaulted and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by two local youth.

In Rewa district, a metal painter Mohd Asad was mercilessly flogged by four to five men, including a man from his own community over suspicion that he stole batteries from buses. In both cases, two accused each has been arrested.

In Ujjain’s Sekli village, the middle-aged scrap dealer was stopped by two youngsters from the OBC category. He was told not to do business in the village.

Later, the youngsters allegedly assaulted him and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram, failing which they threatened not to allow him to enter the village again.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

While confirming the incident, ASP (Ujjain-Rural) Akash Bhuria said both the accused have been arrested and booked under six different sections of the IPC, including 153-A and 505(2).

“Both of them are on one-day police remand,” Bhuria added. 

In Rewa district (which neigbours East UP), a metal painter Mohd Asad was abducted by a private bus owner Neelkanth and aides Danish, Anuj and Kuldip.

The accused, while blaming Asad for theft of batteries from buses assaulted him in full public view.

In a viral video of the incident, the accused are seen flogging Asad with leather belts. One of them is even seen standing on Asad’s chest.

Four have been booked under IPC Sections 307,342 and 34 and the two have been arrested.

