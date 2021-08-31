STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam reports 15 fresh coronavirus deaths, 538 new cases 

Out of the new cases, the highest 103 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 37 in Jorhat, 34 in Golaghat, and 33 in Tinsukia.

Published: 31st August 2021 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 12:34 AM

An healthcare worker in PPE kit treats COVID-19 patient at CWG COVID care center, in New Delhi

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 15 deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 538 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,88,856, the National Health Mission said.

With the death of three persons in Jorhat, two each in Nagaon and Sivasagar, and one each in Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hojai, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,655, it said.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by the virus, as they had other ailments too. The current death rate is 0.96 per cent, it said.

With the detection of 538 coronavirus patients against the testing of 9,140 samples on Monday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent for the day.

Currently, the state has 5,613 active cases, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far are 2,15,86,352.

Meanwhile, 612 patients recuperated from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 5,76,241. The current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 97.86 per cent.

The state has inoculated over 1.72 crore people to date, of whom 30,77,059 have received both doses.

